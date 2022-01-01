Kareena, Saif join Soha, Kunal for New Year supper

The ‘Pataudis’ had quite a fun last night. Image: Instagram

A glimpse of the New Year dinner at Indian actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is going viral on social media as the world welcomed the year 2022.

Kareena could be seen having fun with her husband Saif, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and a few family friends.

The 3 Idiots actress looked stunning in red PJs while Saif rocked his looks in a black shirt. Little Pataudi could also be seen enjoying the party with parents in white PJs.

In a picture shared by the actress, she was seen wearing a beautiful gold ‘Happy New Year hat’.

While Kunal and Saif seem to be twinning in similar attires, Kareena was in a night suit and Soha in an orange kaftan dress. Don’t they look super cool?