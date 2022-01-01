Kareena, Saif join Soha, Kunal for New Year supper
A glimpse of the New Year dinner at Indian actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is going viral on social media as the world welcomed the year 2022.
Read more: Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif & Tim’s breakfast in bed morning
Kareena could be seen having fun with her husband Saif, sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and a few family friends.
View this post on Instagram
The 3 Idiots actress looked stunning in red PJs while Saif rocked his looks in a black shirt. Little Pataudi could also be seen enjoying the party with parents in white PJs.
Read more: Kareena Kapoor reveals the best thing that happened to her in 2021
In a picture shared by the actress, she was seen wearing a beautiful gold ‘Happy New Year hat’.
While Kunal and Saif seem to be twinning in similar attires, Kareena was in a night suit and Soha in an orange kaftan dress. Don’t they look super cool?
Read More
A sneak peek into Pakistani celebrities' New Year celebrations
The year 2021 came to an end, and January 1, 2022, marked...
Sumbul Iqbal wishes a Happy New Year 2022 to everyone!
Sumbul Iqbal, a beautiful actress in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, wishes a Happy...
Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 Houses to homeless veterans
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is famous for his acting skills and for his...
Mawra Hocane welcomes New Year 2022 with alluring pictures
Mawra Hocane, a beautiful actress of Pakistan’s showbiz industry welcomes New Year...
Sana Javed celebrates New Year’s Eve with Husband Umair Jaswal
Actress Sana Javed and Singer Umair Jaswal have a perfect bond and...