Kartik Aaryan shares bad experiences from his early career days

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan talks about the negativity around him and said that he’ll let his work speak for him.

In a recent interview, The Dhamaka actor also said that he has become fearless in a good way. Kartik Aaryan disclosed that his career has not always been smooth as he felt ‘bad’ facing many controversies.

He said: “I used to feel bad earlier. I had to face my family, maybe they will start doubting, maybe they will get worried or maybe they won’t share their stress with me, I used to feel all of this. But now there are so many stories (about me) that I have no fear anymore. In fact, now, I laugh over it, it motivates me. I keep quiet and Dhamaka comes and then people appreciate me, so I smile by myself ad go to sleep. These small things give me joy. ”

“My work will always speak for me. I do not care what happens in front of me. As I said, I only get motivated to do better with all this. And I have started to understand everything by myself. So, that is fine,” he added.

Further, when asked if he feels he has become wiser with time, Aaryan said, “I would like to believe that. I mean, people do say this to me, that there is some kind of change they feel. The lockdown has made me turn into a risk-taker in every sense. So now I am not scared of things. I have a sense of fearlessness but in a good way not just crossing the line but in a good way personally for myself only. So that is something which I think has changed. But I would like to believe that maybe I have become wiser”.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in multiple big-ticket films like Freddy, Captain India, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next.