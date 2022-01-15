Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 08:04 pm

Kartik Aryan reminisce his fan boy moment at Mannat

Kartik Aryan is a fan of Shahrukh Khan

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he used to wait outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat.

During his interview with the Bollywood website, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor talked about his fanboy moment when he got to get a selfie with the celebrity.

Read more: Kartik Aryan’s “DHAMAKA” releases & trends on Twitter

“When I initially got to Mumbai, I walked outside Mannat house as a fan,” the star, who has captured millions of hearts with his superb performance, said.

“It was a Sunday, and it is known that Sir comes out every Sunday to wave to supporters. “He was leaving in his car that day, and in that crowd. I actually got the chance to take a photo with him,” Aaryan said.

Read more: Kartik Aaryan shares bad experiences from his early career days

The 31-year-old actor further said that he did not inform Khan about the selfie.

Aaryan was most recently featured in the film Dhamaka, in which he played a journalist.

Meanwhile, he will soon be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

 

Read More

1 hour ago
Kanye West takes a dig at Pete Davidson in his new song

Kanye West, also known as Ye, the rapper, doesn't seem too pleased...
2 hours ago
The teaser for Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat starring Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt is out now

The first look of Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat is out. And...
2 hours ago
CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to...
3 hours ago
Azaan Sami Khan shares his two cents on the drama Ishq-e-Laa

Azaan Sami Khan made his television debut in Ishq-e-Laa as Azlan, who...
3 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari turn heads in a Shehla Chatoor gown

Aditi Rao Hydari, a Bollywood actress, has a stunning beauty that draws...
3 hours ago
Comedian Tabish Hashmi is all set tp leave comedy to host a new show

You can't help but think about comedian Tabish Hashmi's internet discussion show...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oppo A12
2 mins ago
Oppo A12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Oppo A12 Price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A12 costs Rs....
3 mins ago
Saniya Shamshad and her Husband talks about facing trolling after marriage

Saniya Shamshad is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model with previous anchoring...
Shilpa Shetty
10 mins ago
Watch Shilpa Shetty goes to where she gave her first shot for Baazigar

Shilpa Shetty gave her admirers a glimpse of the area in Baazigar...
Oppo A31
11 mins ago
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan and Specification

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Oppo A31 costs Rs....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600