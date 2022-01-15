Kartik Aryan reminisce his fan boy moment at Mannat

Kartik Aaryan recently revealed that he used to wait outside Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai home, Mannat.

During his interview with the Bollywood website, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor talked about his fanboy moment when he got to get a selfie with the celebrity.

“When I initially got to Mumbai, I walked outside Mannat house as a fan,” the star, who has captured millions of hearts with his superb performance, said.

“It was a Sunday, and it is known that Sir comes out every Sunday to wave to supporters. “He was leaving in his car that day, and in that crowd. I actually got the chance to take a photo with him,” Aaryan said.

The 31-year-old actor further said that he did not inform Khan about the selfie.

Aaryan was most recently featured in the film Dhamaka, in which he played a journalist.

Meanwhile, he will soon be seen alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.