Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 08:46 pm

Kartik Aryan, wishes to play Virat Kholi in a Biopic

Following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and ’83, cricket biopics in Bollywood seems to be here to stay. With Chakda Express in the works, actor Kartik Aryan has indicated an interest in directing the biopic of Virat Kohli.

The Dhamaka actor recently shared a photo of himself wearing cricket gear on Instagram. This sparked a flurry of suspicion about Aaryan’s involvement in a cricket film. However, Aaryan stated in an interview that the outfit was for a commercial shoot. Fans immediately bombarded him with queries about which cricketer’s biopic he would like to star in.

Read more: Kartik Aaryan shares bad experiences from his early career days

“If I were to film a biopic, it would be Virat Kohli!” Aaryan added after a brief pause to consider. Kohli, the current Indian captain, is widely recognized as one of the world’s most popular cricketers.

In Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star debuted in an entirely different role. In 2022, he will appear in a number of films, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, and Shehzada. He is trying out different genres to expand his acting portfolio. On the other hand, he will also try his hand at cricket biopics if his enthusiasm continues.

Read more: ‘I used to feel awful earlier, had to face my family,’ Kartik Aaryan

