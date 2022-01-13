Katrina and Vicky resumes work; they might star together soon!

As the festivities of the wedding die down on the two. They resumed back their work in different films, but there are high chances that they two might be seen together pretty soon.

After a week of wedding festivities and a brief honeymoon in the Maldives last month, the pair resumed shooting for their next projects. Vicky will co-star in an untitled romantic comedy with Sara Ali Khan, which will be their debut collaboration. Indore is where the film is being shot.

Katrina, on the other hand, will star with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in Bhoot Police. She’ll also appear in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.

At their new home in Mumbai, Katrina and Vicky just celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary. They exchanged wishes by sending each other unseen photos.

According to recent speculations in Indian media, the couple will star in the next film Jee Le Zaraa together. Farhan Akhtar’s comeback as a director. It will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the major roles. Katrina and Vicky’s casting, according to a source close to the project, is a “marketing dream” for the filmmakers.