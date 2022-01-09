Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 02:10 pm

Katrina Kaif drops loved-up photo with Vicky Kaushal on one month anniversary

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is celebrating a happy one month anniversary with hubby Vicky Kaushal.

She took to her Instagram and posted an un-seen picture with her husband and delighted fans on Sunday morning. “Happppyyyyy one month my (heart emoji),” Katrina wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time. The newlywed Sanju star also dropped a sweet comment under Kaif’s post. “Happy Happy my (heart emoticon),” he wrote.

Moreover, fans expressed happiness and excitement in the comments. A fan commented, “Already?? Time really flies.” One other wrote, “The only selfie we’ve been waiting to see.”

Also Read: Katrina Kaif soaks in married vibes in her and Vicky Kaushal’s new home

The duo has been in the headline ever since the reports of their wedding began to circulate all over the internet.

Both of them remained tight-lipped about their wedding for months but made the official announcement soon after tying the knot on December 09 in Rajasthan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

