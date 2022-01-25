Fans and netizens go gaga after Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif drops a few sultry unseen clicks from her honeymoon trip wearing a floral bikini top and shorts.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star took to her Instagram and took the breaths of her fans away as she slipped into a swimsuit for her sunkissed photoshoot in the Maldives.

“Seas the day.” the caption on her post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Showcasing her perfectly-toned figure, Katrina looked flawless in a natural no-makeup look. She chose a spaghetti-strapped bikini top with a plunging neckline and floral print in multiple shades and teamed her two-piece swimsuit with a white see-through shirt.

She styled the ensemble by leaving her messy windswept tresses and opting for nude lips and glowing skin.

Kaif previously abstained from sharing her honeymoon photos on social media.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, after being in a relationship for over two years.