Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 07:02 pm

Katrina Kaif shares new selfies as fans wondered if she’s looking at Vicky

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif drops new selfies on her Instagram account

Katrina Kaif has joined her husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore, where he is filming opposite Sara Ali Khan for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming film.

The actress, Katrina posted a slew of selfies taken in their hotel room. In an enormous red top and shorts, she posed on the bed. She captioned her Instagram image, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Neha Dhupia praised Katrina’s caption game and wrote, “Caption cool.” Diana Penty and hairstylist Amit Thakur dropped heart emojis.

Fans also showered love on her pictures. “3rd picture mein zarur tum Vicky ki taraf dekh rahi ho (I am sure you are looking at Vicky in the third picture),” one wrote, referring to the photo of her looking at someone or something off-camera with a wide smile on her face. “My heart,” another wrote.

