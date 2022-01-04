Katrina Kaif soaks in married vibes in her and Vicky Kaushal’s new home
Newlywed Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif added an update of her new house in her latest Instagram post whilst soaking in married vibes.
She was seen sitting comfortably on a couch of new home with Vicky Kaushal, whom she got married to last year in December. “Home Sweet Home,” she captioned the post.
Katrina kept her look simple and chic and accessorized herself with a mangalsutra.
View this post on Instagram
After their wedding, Katrina and Vicky moved into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu.
Prior to the wedding, Katrina Kaif had been living in an apartment in Andheri with sister Isabelle, while Vicky Kaushal used to stay in Andheri with his family.
The duo has been in the headline ever since the reports of their wedding began to circulate all over the internet.
Both of them remained tight-lipped about their wedding for months but made the official announcement soon after tying the knot on December 09 in Rajasthan.
View this post on Instagram
In terms of work, Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.
She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
