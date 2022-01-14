Khushi Kapoor hugs dad Boney as they watch a horror movie

The filmmaker Boney Kapoor can be seen enjoying a movie with his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor at their house in a recent photo he shared on Instagram Stories.

Even though movie theatres have closed in many parts of India, filmmaker Boney continues to see movies.

In the monochrome picture, Khushi can be seen leaning on her dad Boney’s shoulder clinging to him while he holds her. “Watching a scary movie at home,” he captioned the picture.

Khushi is rumored to be preparing to make her Bollywood debut this year. It was previously reported that she would make her acting debut in a regional language film.

Khushi had spent a year in New York studying acting and was rumored to be considering enrolling in the famed Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.