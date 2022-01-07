Koena Mitra opens up about hard days in industry after plastic surgery

Indian actress Koena Mitra has once again opened up about her surgery and shared one ‘complaint’ she has against people in the industry.

In a recent interview, the Oh Saaki Saaki star disclosed that she faced ‘nepotism’ in the industry as she received immense flak after the surgery.

“I agree that nepotism and groupism exist in the film industry. I have faced all kinds of behaviour. There was a time when I got a big break, despite being an outsider. On the other hand, when I need them the most, no one from the industry stood up for me. I will always have this complaint against the industry that they did not speak for me openly,” Mitra told.

The actor added that she does not regret her plastic surgery. “Whatever it was, it was my decision. It is my face and my life, why should people have a problem with that?” she added.

Koena Mitra went on to say, “When I came here, I did not know that one must not speak about one’s surgery. Someone asked me, and I talked about my surgery. Soon after that, it felt like the entire world came after me. I was tortured for my surgery for three long years. Constantly, the media ran negative news items about me. Many people from the industry also distanced themselves from me at the time and it also affected my work. I feel like laughing because people would advise me to stay strong, but not support me in front of the media.”

She rose to fame with her special dance song Saaki Saaki in the 2004 film Musafir. After making her debut with the 2002 film Road, Koena appeared in films such as Heyy Babyy and Apna Sapna Money Money. She also appeared on Bigg Boss 13 in 2019.