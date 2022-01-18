Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 09:50 am

Kriti Sanon breaks silence on unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, one of the leading faces in Bollywood, recently reacted to the body-shaming she had faced in the industry.

In a recent interview, the Mimi star was outspoken about rising beyond Bollywood’s needless and unreasonable beauty standards.

She also opened up about how she dealt with the backlash regarding her looks, including her nose, ‘gummy grin’, and lips.

Kriti said, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to (make it) look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I did try it once (she laughs).”

“I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll,” added Sanon.

“People told me ‘You have gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little things that people don’t say directly ki ‘yeh change karo (change this)’. I feel like those things everyone hears.”

The actress further said, “Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that, heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in. Sometimes random people also say things. You have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody.”

On the work front, Kriti’s first film, Heropanti, was released in 2016. She garnered a lot of praise for her performance in the film Mimi, which was released last year. In the film, she performed the character of a surrogate mother.

Moreover, she also has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

