16th Jan, 2022. 09:52 pm

Kriti Sanon on being criticized for her nose, ‘I’m not a plastic doll’

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon on being criticized for her nose

Kriti Sanon has spoken up about how she has been criticized for her appearance, with people claiming that her ‘nostrils flare up’ and that she has a ‘gummy smile.’

The actress, Kriti Sanon also stated in a new interview that she was body-shamed, with someone telling her to ‘take her waist in a little more.’ She stated that she is “not a plastic doll” and has never felt the need to change her appearance.

Read more. Kriti Sanon recalls her friend’s advice, ‘marriage can be problem for an actor’

In 2014, Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut in the film Heropanti, directed by Sabbir Khan. Tiger Shroff and Prakash Raj also star in the flick. Kriti has appeared in a number of films since 2014, including Dilwale (2015), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Luka Chuppi, and Housefull 4. (2019).

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to (make it) look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I did try it once (she laughs). I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll.” She added that she “just never felt the need to change anything.”

“People told me ‘You have gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little little things that people don’t say it directly ki ‘yeh change karo (change this)’. I feel like those things everyone hears. Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that, heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in. Sometimes random people also say things. You have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody.”

