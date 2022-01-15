Kriti Sanon recalls her friend’s advice, ‘marriage can be problem’

Kriti Sanon was ‘shocked’ when one of her friends informed her that pursuing a career in the film industry would make it harder for her to marry. Marriage was never her ‘agenda,’ she added.

Kriti revealed in an interview that her relatives were skeptical of her desire to pursue acting and stated their misgivings. Her parents, on the other hand, were encouraging of her ambitions.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said that her relatives were ‘shocked’ because ‘it was out of nowhere’. “She is so bright and good at studies, why leave it? There are so many people trying to make it in films, she has no contacts either.’ As I said, it was too big a dream. There were a lot of things, ‘marriage takes time, nobody wants to marry an actor or a model’. You hear these things, you joke about it, you laugh it out,” she said.

Kriti praised her parents for being supportive and allowing her to pursue her passion, saying that getting married was “never (her) agenda.” She also discussed how the belief that actresses have a hard time marrying is still prevalent in today’s youth.