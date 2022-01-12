Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 01:53 pm

Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after health worsens

Lata Mangeshkar in hospital

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, 92, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to media reports, the Nightingale of India had tested positive for COVID-19 followed by pneumonia on Saturday. She was hospitalized in the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

“She has both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Due to old age, it will take time to recover properly,” reports added.

Sources have claimed that the Lo Chali Main singer might not be discharged very soon. “The doctors have said that they would keep her for an extra day or two because of her age.”

Earlier in 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, she needs no introduction when it comes to her art. She started singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar in 1942.

In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal became her first major hit.

