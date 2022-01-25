Lata Mangeshkar’s fans have been praying for her recovery for several weeks. After testing positive for COVID 19, the veteran vocalist is still in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital.

Her team took to social media today to provide fans and well-wishers an update on her condition. The 92-year-old singer’s health has ‘marginally’ improved, according to the team, but she remains in the ICU.

The tweet read, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumors or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you.”

Reportedly, Lata Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID 19 a few weeks back and was hospitalized. She also reportedly is being treated for pneumonia.

