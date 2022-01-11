Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 03:38 pm

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after contracting Covid-19

Lata’s fans have been praying for her speedy recovery. Image: Instagram

The iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar has been shifted to hospital after she was tested positive for Covid-19, as the country faces a new surge in coronavirus positive cases.

The news was shared on social media by her niece who maintained that the 92-year-old singer is currently in ICU and her symptoms are mild.

“She is mild Covid positive. Considering her age, doctors advised us that she should be in the ICU because she requires constant care. And we cannot take a chance. As a family, we want the best and want to ensure she has 24X7 care,” NDTV reported her niece Rachana.

Image: Pinkvilla

As the word goes, Lata’s condition is stable and no external oxygen support is needed.

The singer known as the Nightingale of India has been cherished by millions for her melodious voice and the news of her being hospitalized has upset her fans.

