22nd Jan, 2022. 11:13 am

Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU, ‘don’t give wind to false news’

Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar to remain under observation in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar, who was taken to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month due to Covid-19, is still in the intensive care unit.

The 92-year-old singer’s representative has verified that she is currently receiving treatment in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, and has asked that no “false news” be circulated.

On behalf of the family, the spokesperson sought privacy, stating that she is under Dr. Pratit Samdani’s continual observation at the Mumbai hospital.

ANI reported, sharing a health update of the singer, her management team issued a statement on Friday that said, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space.”

