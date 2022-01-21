Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 11:59 am

Lata Mangeshkar still in observation in ICU

Lata Mangeshkar has made headlines after being diagnosed with COVID 19 and hospitalized at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with minimal symptoms.

The third wave of COVID 19, which included a new variety known as Omicron, had become a source of anxiety for everyone. The number of instances has been steadily rising, and COVID 19 has been diagnosed in a number of celebrities as well.

Lata Mangeshkar too made headlines after being diagnosed with COVID 19 and hospitalized to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital with minimal symptoms.

Lata Mangeshkar’s manager has provided an update on the iconic singer’s health, stating that she is still being monitored in the intensive care unit. “Lata Didi continues to remain in the ICU under observation and treatment of Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of amazing doctors. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery and return home,”

She also stated, “It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home”.

