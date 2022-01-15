Lata Mangeshkar to remain under observation in ICU, Doctor

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary singer, is still being monitored in the intensive care unit of a metropolitan hospital here, according to the doctor who is treating her.

Last week, the 92-year-old singer was hospitalized at the Breach Candy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after testing positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.

Mangeshkar would remain in the hospital for some time, according to Breach Candy Hospital associate professor Dr. Pratit Samdani.

“She continues to be in the ICU under observation. We have to wait and watch. Pray for her recovery. She will continue to remain in the hospital,” Samdani told PTI.

On Thursday, Mangeshkar’s niece Rachana Shah had said the singer is doing well.

“She is doing well and we are happy about it. Everyone’s prayers have worked. Kindly, keep our privacy in mind,” Shah told PTI.