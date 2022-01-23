Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 10:28 am

Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor requests to stop ‘disturbing speculation’

Lata Mangeshkar in hospital

Pratit Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, tweeted a health update on Saturday, along with a sincere appeal.

Lata Mangeshkar, who is in the ICU after testing positive for COVID 19, has been improving and has told her doctor, as well as requesting that no one speculates about her health.

Earlier during the day, the doctor who is treating the legendary singer, informed everyone that she is in ICU and is improving.

The legendary singer’s Twitter handle shared an update with her doctor’s special message. The tweet read, “Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming.”

