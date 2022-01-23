Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor requests to stop ‘disturbing speculation’

Pratit Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar’s doctor at Breach Candy Hospital, tweeted a health update on Saturday, along with a sincere appeal.

The legendary singer’s Twitter handle shared an update with her doctor’s special message. The tweet read, “Heartfelt request for the disturbing speculation to stop. Update from Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital. Lata Didi is showing positive signs of improvement from earlier and is under treatment in the ICU. We look forward and pray for her speedy healing and homecoming.”