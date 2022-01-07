Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife pours her heart out on his 55th birthday

As late Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan’s 55th birth anniversary is being observed today, his wife Sutapa Sikdar recalls the beautiful memories she had with the love of her life.

Sutapa Sikdar opened up about the bond she shared with Irrfan and also revealed that the late actor was even ‘scared’ for a few years after their marriage that she would ‘leave him’ if she got bored of him.

In a heartbreaking note after the Slumdog Millionaire star’s demise, she claimed that the actor wasn’t a ‘husband material’. “He never made me feel special. I knew I was. He couldn’t imagine his life without me. It doesn’t sound humble but for many years, he was scared that I’d get bored and leave him,” Sutapa added.

She also maintained that how her bond with Khan was a ‘union’ and not a marriage. “No marriage can ensure compatibility, understanding, and willingness to stay together. So, I call it a union. Marriage is a social norm while union is between two people, who are willing to risk their life, be themselves and stay together. Initially, our marriage had many loopholes. But our union won always, she went on to add.

Sutapa also disclosed that in his last days, the actor was worried about her and not about himself. The couple got married in 1995.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after he lost the battle with colon infection at the age of 53. He is survived by wife Sutapa and two sons.