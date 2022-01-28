Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:36 pm

Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix debut ‘The Fame Game’ to premier this February

Madhuri Dixit The Fame Game

India’s legendary actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her Netflix debut web show The Fame Game which will stream from February 25 this year.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress announced the project by sharing the poster on her Instagram. However, The Fame Game has been renamed as it was initially titled Finding Anamika.

“Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. ‘The Fame Game’ series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Famed Karan Johar, who is producing the series, dropped a teaser of the show to announce the new name and release date of the Dixit starrer.

He wrote, “There is always a hidden truth behind the curtain of fame and stardom. What is this truth in the life of Bollywood’s biggest star Anamika Anand?”

“Know more soon. ‘The Fame Game’ series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix!” KJo added.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit looks gorgeous & stylish in her latest photoshoot

In the series, Madhuri will be playing celebrity Anamika Anand, who goes missing unexpectedly. In search of her, hidden realities of the actor’s life are revealed.

Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. She was also a judge on a dance reality show, Dance Deewane.

