Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 02:27 pm

Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor breakup after 4 years of dating: sources

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most popular couples in the B-Town, have reportedly gone their separate ways after fours years of dating.

The rumours of their breakup come weeks after the couple enjoyed a romantic holiday in the Maldives. According to media reports, Arjun has not seen Malaika for nearly a week and the fitness diva is ‘extremely sad’ over it.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in 2019 after Malaika got divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan, with who she has an adult son.

After making it official, both Arjun and Malaika often use to share loved-up pics with each other on their respective Instagram handles.

Also Read: 5 times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor gives couple goals

For the fans, it was always a treat to see them together but despite their amazing chemistry, their age gap has always been a matter of discussion among the fans and the Ishaqzaade star is often trolled for the same.

However, Kapoor never shied away to shut the trolls and made the stand clear that his personal life is his prerogative.

“As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what so we should just live, let live and move on, I think is it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship,” he had said in an interview.

