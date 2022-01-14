Malaika Arora dispels breakup speculations with Arjun in a cryptic note

Amidst the breakup rumours doing rounds online, after beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has shared that falling in love in ’40s’ should be normalized.

In a cryptic note shared on Instagram, the fitness diva put a full stop to the breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor. “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does,” the note read.

Previously, the Ishaqzade actor, who often shut the trolls targeting his and Arora’s age gap, had put to rest all speculations about their relationship with a mirror selfie.

“Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Malaika replied to the snap with a heart emoji.

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most popular couples in the B-Town, first sparked dating rumours in 2019 after Malaika got divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan, with who she has an adult son.