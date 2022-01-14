Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 03:51 pm

Malaika Arora dispels breakup speculations with Arjun in a cryptic note

Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor breakup

Amidst the breakup rumours doing rounds online, after beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora has shared that falling in love in ’40s’ should be normalized.

In a cryptic note shared on Instagram, the fitness diva put a full stop to the breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor. “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does,” the note read.

Malaika Arora reacts to breakup rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Also Read: Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor breakup after 4 years of dating: sources

Previously, the Ishaqzade actor, who often shut the trolls targeting his and Arora’s age gap, had put to rest all speculations about their relationship with a mirror selfie.

“Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all,” he captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Meanwhile, Malaika replied to the snap with a heart emoji.

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most popular couples in the B-Town, first sparked dating rumours in 2019 after Malaika got divorced from her husband Arbaaz Khan, with who she has an adult son.

Read More

34 mins ago
Model Hasnain Lehri boycotts Murree for any of his future shoots

On the 8th of January, 22 persons were killed in Murree. Over...
39 mins ago
Aima Baig lashes out guy who showed indecent gestures to her during concert - WATCH VIDEO

It seems like the singers are not having it from their crowd...
48 mins ago
Parizaad producers add an extra episode to end the much loved drama

Fans of Parizaad, it appears that the screenwriters have sensed your sadness...
52 mins ago
Mahira Khan's mother gets astonished with her fresh bangs; take a look!

Mahira Khan, one of the incredibly gifted actors in the entertainment industry,...
1 hour ago
Arooj Aftab became the first musician to play at Coachella

Arooj Aftab created a name for herself by receiving Pakistan's first Grammy...
1 hour ago
Are Priyanka & Nick planning for babies anytime soon?

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always remain in the limelight...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 mins ago
Court Rejected Meesha Shafi’s plea for dispensation of attendance

A Lahore district court has refused Meesha Shafi's motion for "dispensation of...
10 mins ago
JI to protest in Karachi on Sunday gainst Sindh Local Government Act, 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to block...
18 mins ago
Aima Baig earns support by netizens after she calls out fan for obscene gesture

Pakistan's singing sensation Aima Baig, who is reportedly pairing up with Atif...
Karachi Eat 2022
18 mins ago
Netizens reacts as Karachi Eat 2022 set to start off today

The much-anticipated food festival Karachi Eat 2022 has sparked a debate on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600