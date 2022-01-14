Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 06:53 pm

Malaika Arora opens up about finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora says Normalize finding love in 40s

Malaika Arora wrote a statement on Friday on how it’s okay to fall in love in your 40s. The tweet comes just days after her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor uploaded a photo with her, effectively putting an end to rumors of their breakup.

Taking to her Instagram account story the actress shared, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does (sic).”

Malaika Arora shares a note on Instagram.

Earlier, Arjun rejected all rumors about his breakup with actress-turned-television personality Malaika Arora on Wednesday. Arjun shared a mirror selfie of himself and Malaika on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Ain’t no place for shady rumors. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all.” Reacting to the post, post, Malaika dropped a red heart emoji. Tara Sutaria wrote, “Yes! You guys.” Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Sophie Choudry posted red heart emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Read More

33 mins ago
From Guru to Devdas, 4 milestones in Aishwarya Rai's career

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is without a doubt one of Hindi cinema's most...
47 mins ago
Nick Jonas takes a break from social media amid divorce rumors

Nick Jonas announced his 'unintentional' social media hiatus on Twitter. Nick's tweet...
57 mins ago
'It’s too late for me to be a mother', Delnaaz Irani

After a ten-day struggle with Coronavirus, actress Delnaaz Irani confirmed negative. On...
1 hour ago
Govinda turns off comments on new song after trolls

Govinda's latest single, Mere Naal, was released on Thursday. He has, however,...
1 hour ago
Throwback From Miss India Days: Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta And Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza came across an old photo from her Miss India days...
1 hour ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Analysis: Consistency to be a major factor in Bundesliga drama
1 min ago
Analysis: Consistency to be a major factor in Bundesliga drama

BERLIN, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Consistency seems to be the common denominator...
Neha Dhupia
10 mins ago
Neha Dhupia drops unseen photos from Katrina-Vicky’s wedding

Actress Neha Dhupia, who attended Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, revealed...
Khushi Kapoor
17 mins ago
Khushi Kapoor hugs dad Boney as they watch a horror movie

The filmmaker Boney Kapoor can be seen enjoying a movie with his...
23 mins ago
Sara Loren shares a glimpse of her dance performance

Sara Loren is a Pakistani media personality, model, and actress. She is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600