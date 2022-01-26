Malaika Arora paints social media red as she flirts with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are definitely some of the most well-known celebrity couples in Bollywood. Malaika and Arjun are both very active on social media, and they rarely hesitate to publicly declare their love for one another.

Malaika uploaded a photo of Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram stories. Arjun can be seen appearing intense in the close-up shot as he stares at the camera.

Sharing this snapshot, Malaika painted social media red as she flirted with Arjun in the caption, which read, “Hey Handsome”.

Advertisement

She also added a “Wednesday” sticker to her Instagram story. This was not the first time the diva had shown her love for Arjun on her Instagram page, but it was noteworthy.