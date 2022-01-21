Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 10:19 am

Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of massive shoe collection

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora sitting in her walk-in closet

Malaika Arora, who is recognized for her sense of style and elegance, never fails to steal the show with her glamorous looks.

The fitness fanatic, Malaika Arora has now revealed a glimpse inside her closet, which is “as big as an average person’s bedroom.”

Malaika Arora participated in a podcast with columnist Namrata Zakaria from her closet because it was the ‘quietest room’ in her house.

Namrata posted a photo of Malaika on the floor of her closet, with the shoe rack on one side and what appears to be the clothes part on the other. Natural light streams in through the windows, illuminating a dressing table in the center.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Zakaria (@namratazakaria)

