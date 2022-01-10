Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

According to the latest Mumbai reports, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a guy who allegedly called the Maharashtra police control center on January 6th and threatened to blow up many spots in Mumbai, including Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat.

SRK’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra is a true icon in the city. It is one of the most magnificent mansions that any celebrity has ever owned. According to Mumbai police, on January 6th, an unknown caller allegedly threatened to detonate ‘nuclear bombs’ at multiple spots throughout the city.

CSP Alok Sharma reportedly said, “We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

Following the call, a search was conducted in many locations, but nothing untoward was discovered, and the accused was supposedly jailed.