Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 11:04 pm

Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Man arrested for threatening to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat

According to the latest Mumbai reports, Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a guy who allegedly called the Maharashtra police control center on January 6th and threatened to blow up many spots in Mumbai, including Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat.

SRK’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra is a true icon in the city. It is one of the most magnificent mansions that any celebrity has ever owned. According to Mumbai police, on January 6th, an unknown caller allegedly threatened to detonate ‘nuclear bombs’ at multiple spots throughout the city.

CSP Alok Sharma reportedly said, “We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.”

Following the call, a search was conducted in many locations, but nothing untoward was discovered, and the accused was supposedly jailed.

Read More

2 hours ago
Throwback Video: Jacqueline Fernandez gets trolled for her alleged relationship with conman

Since her name surfaced in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case...
2 hours ago
Here is the list of Bollywood's worst dressed celebs of the week!

Monday has here, and it's time to take a look at the...
2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan, wishes to play Virat Kholi in a Biopic

Following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and '83, cricket...
2 hours ago
Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan to make a comeback with superhero film

Today is the birthday of Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood....
3 hours ago
Javed Akhtar under fire for his stance on Bulli Bai case

Javed Akhtar, a well-known Bollywood lyricist, and playwright have been under fire...
3 hours ago
Photos: Malaika Arora raises the heat in a one-shoulder gown

Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
5 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Have The Best S Pen We’ve Ever Seen

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been rumoured to be a somewhat...
Internet found Pakistani Doppelgänger Of Turkish actor Burak Deniz
20 mins ago
Internet found Pakistani Doppelgänger Of Turkish actor Burak Deniz

The internet is going crazy over a video of a Pakistani TikToker...
Sara Ali Khan
41 mins ago
Sara Ali Khan Drives a Tractor on The Sets of ‘Atrangi Re’

Sara Ali Khan is now enjoying the success of her most recent...
Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style
43 mins ago
Kylie Jenner shows off her growing baby bump in style

Kylie Jenner is all set to welcome her second child with rapper Travis...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600