Mira Rajput refuses to answer ‘wrong questions’ in a video

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor’s wife, has started her YouTube account to give fans a glimpse into her personal life. She posted a new video titled ‘Get To Know The Real Me’ on Friday, in which she addressed fan questions.

Mira revealed her playlist contains most of ‘easy, Hindi unplugged songs’ when asked about her favorite song. She also mentioned that her favorite Shahid song is Haider’s Bismil.

“I love that it’s metatheatre and it’s one of my favorite songs. I keep telling him, please do this again on a show. I think it’s very, very underrated and it gives me goosebumps every time I watch the video and listen to the song,” she said.

Talking about what she does on a flight, Mira said, “I read, I always have some book in my bag. I listen to music. If I’m traveling with Shahid, then that’s the one time we get to really chat without phones, any signal, text messages, or disturbance…that one time when our time is each other’s. I like to do that on a flight.”

However, on being asked about her favourite food, Mira refused to answer. “That’s a very, very, very wrong question to ask because I am a major foodie. No, I am not going to answer that question, we are getting too deep,” she concluded her video.