Mira Rajput shows how a holiday with kids begins and ends

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, showed her fans how her holiday begins and finishes with their children, Misha and Zain, on Wednesday.

Mira Rajput shared a video on Instagram Reels showcasing how her vacation begins with elegant clothing outside. It does, however, come to an end with pyjamas in bed.

Mira Rajput was dressed in a purple suit with matching heels and a green handbag when the video began. Following that, she wore a denim jacket, black leggings, and sunglasses. She was spotted outside in both costumes, and the clip was apparently filmed during the family’s recent trip to Dubai.

Sharing the video, Mira captioned it, “Holiday + Kids =? While we’re all back to virtually holidaying and zoom parties, I couldn’t help but remember the zillion and one mixed feelings I had while travelling with my kids. It’s great 1-1 bonding time, we get to indulge in long lazy breakfasts together with no rules, a lot of pool time and doing kiddie activities in various places together and seeing their faces light up. The kid in me just comes alive and I have so much fun doing all those things with them.”

“But. It’s a tough business. For kids below a certain age, they can feel overwhelmed which starts a dominos effect on the entire trip, it also requires a lot of planning in advance, food stops, and patience for unexpected changes in plans. It also calls for crazy packing (which you know I dislike anyway) and even with lists just gets tedious,” she continued.