Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 03:08 pm

Mouni Roy is breaking internet in a body-hugging sheer dress

Mouni Roy

Indian actress Mouni Roy once again sets the Internet on fire with her fashion game. From cutting sensuous silhouettes bright bikini sets and thigh-slit skirts to raising the heat in sweetheart necklines and bold red dresses, the stunning diva always keeps fans hooked to her sartorial elegance.

Taking to Instagram, the Naagin star shared a couple of photos wearing a body-hugging sheer golden dress with a strapless back. With smokey eyes and nude lips, she can be seen posing sensuously for the sultry photoshoot. Needless to say, Mouni Roy looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the latest pictures.

“Tis was all magic…,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read: Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in an animal print bikini with matching sarong

The dress featured spaghetti sleeves and a plunging neckline. The ensemble highlighted the diva’s svelte frame quite perfectly. The actress finished off her look with sleek locks open in middle-parting.

Roy never shies away from going bold in photoshoots and when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress.

She is one of the rising stars of the Indian film industry and she already made the fans love her like crazy with her acting skills and her exceptional beauty through her drama serials and movies.

On the work front, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Read More

2 hours ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 hours ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
3 hours ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
3 hours ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...
3 hours ago
Actress Amar Khan receives flak over indecent dance moves

Pakistani actress Amar Khan is receiving intense flak after her indecent dance...
3 hours ago
Tweak one foundation for all seasons

Finding the right foundation is a journey and when you find the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Banks
9 mins ago
Banks putting spotlight on mid-tiers

JS Global Capital: Cascading performance of mid-tier banks and large banks reveals...
Pakistani rupee’s
23 mins ago
Global oil prices may control Pakistani rupee’s fate

KARACHI: The Pakistan rupee’s stability is linked with the international oil prices...
Positive triggers
39 mins ago
Positive triggers likely to keep bourse bullish

KARACHI: The Pakistan’s equity market gained 1.68 per cent during the week...
45 mins ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for official visits to Romania, Spain

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday left for Bucharest on...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600