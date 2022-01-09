Mouni Roy is breaking internet in a body-hugging sheer dress

Indian actress Mouni Roy once again sets the Internet on fire with her fashion game. From cutting sensuous silhouettes bright bikini sets and thigh-slit skirts to raising the heat in sweetheart necklines and bold red dresses, the stunning diva always keeps fans hooked to her sartorial elegance.

Taking to Instagram, the Naagin star shared a couple of photos wearing a body-hugging sheer golden dress with a strapless back. With smokey eyes and nude lips, she can be seen posing sensuously for the sultry photoshoot. Needless to say, Mouni Roy looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the latest pictures.

“Tis was all magic…,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Also Read: Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in an animal print bikini with matching sarong

The dress featured spaghetti sleeves and a plunging neckline. The ensemble highlighted the diva’s svelte frame quite perfectly. The actress finished off her look with sleek locks open in middle-parting.

Roy never shies away from going bold in photoshoots and when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress.