Mouni Roy is breaking internet in a body-hugging sheer dress
Indian actress Mouni Roy once again sets the Internet on fire with her fashion game. From cutting sensuous silhouettes bright bikini sets and thigh-slit skirts to raising the heat in sweetheart necklines and bold red dresses, the stunning diva always keeps fans hooked to her sartorial elegance.
Taking to Instagram, the Naagin star shared a couple of photos wearing a body-hugging sheer golden dress with a strapless back. With smokey eyes and nude lips, she can be seen posing sensuously for the sultry photoshoot. Needless to say, Mouni Roy looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the latest pictures.
“Tis was all magic…,” she captioned the post.
The dress featured spaghetti sleeves and a plunging neckline. The ensemble highlighted the diva’s svelte frame quite perfectly. The actress finished off her look with sleek locks open in middle-parting.
Roy never shies away from going bold in photoshoots and when it comes to wearing a saree or any short dress.
She is one of the rising stars of the Indian film industry and she already made the fans love her like crazy with her acting skills and her exceptional beauty through her drama serials and movies.
On the work front, she was last seen in Made in China opposite Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
