Mouni Roy and her husband were spotted at the airport

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, newlyweds, have been trending on social media since their wedding videos and photos went viral. In a grandiose ceremony, the pair tied the knot.

Weddings were held in two styles: South Indian and Bengali. They made their first public appearance as husband and wife today at the Goa airport.

They were photographed at the airport in red and white outfits, appearing as pleased as the newlywed couple. Everyone was looking at Mouni’s wardrobe selections because of her bridal looks.

Check out the pictures here!

Courtesy: PinkVilla

Mouni wore a red banarasi silk sari, carrying on the red and white theme from their wedding clothes. She kept her makeup simple and complemented her outfit with vibrant red lips.