30th Jan, 2022. 09:25 pm

Mouni Roy wows in red Saree as she spotted at the airport with hubby Suraj

30th Jan, 2022. 09:25 pm
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and her husband were spotted at the airport

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, newlyweds, have been trending on social media since their wedding videos and photos went viral. In a grandiose ceremony, the pair tied the knot.

Weddings were held in two styles: South Indian and Bengali. They made their first public appearance as husband and wife today at the Goa airport.

They were photographed at the airport in red and white outfits, appearing as pleased as the newlywed couple. Everyone was looking at Mouni’s wardrobe selections because of her bridal looks.

Check out the pictures here!

mouni-suraj

mouni-suraj

mouni-suraj

mouni-sura

Courtesy: PinkVilla

Mouni wore a red banarasi silk sari, carrying on the red and white theme from their wedding clothes. She kept her makeup simple and complemented her outfit with vibrant red lips.

Read More

1 hour ago
Kajol tests positive for Covid-19, shares daughter's 'sweetest smile' photo

Kajol told her admirers that she had tested positive for Covid-19 as...
1 hour ago
Anushka Sharma shares glimpses of throwback mood!

Anushka Sharma offered her fans a peek of her throwback mood on...
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone compares black dress with her iconic red lipstick

The Shakun Batra-directed film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi,...
2 hours ago
'I always wanted to work with Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad,' Saboor Aly reveals

Parizaad: The chartbuster drama finally ends after a grand release of its last...
2 hours ago
‘I cried when I first read the script,’ says Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad

'Parizaad' the most popular and talked-about drama serial, finally ends. Fans are...
5 hours ago
Hania Aamir has been named Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador

Hania Aamir, a popular Pakistani film and television actor, has been named...

