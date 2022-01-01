Mrunal Thakur tests Covid-19 positive as she has isolated herself

Actor Mrunal Thakur has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after the release of her next film Jersey was postponed. On Saturday afternoon, the actor announced the news on social media, stating that she had sequestered herself as per protocol.

Mrunal shared a note on her Instagram story where she informed her followers that she had tested positive. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but I’m feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” she wrote.

Read more. Shahid Kapoor’s movie Jersey release postpones due to Omicron

The actress has advised those who have been in contact with her earlier and to get themselves tested. “If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately. Stay safe everyone,” her note further read.

Earlier, Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur, has been postponed due to an increase in incidences of COVID-19’s Omicron form in India. The film was scheduled to hit theatres on December 31.