Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui details why he is no longer interested in doing web series

Nawazuddin Siddiqui no longer interested in doing web series

Bollywood’s talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently stated that he is no longer interested in doing web series.

The Talaash star is gearing up to showcase his stellar acting performances only on big screens as he wants to breakthrough the ‘herd’ mentality.

On his decision, he said: “Today, there are many web series being made. Because of the marketing and public relations machinery that goes into promoting them, har series ki tareef ki ja rahi hai. This causes a lot of confusion about which series are truly good and which aren’t.”

The multiple award-winning actor feels that in the internet arena, quantity has overcome quality, and it is less innovative now than in the past.

“A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality. Mera zameer yeh gawaara nahin karta. Having said that, I’m open to doing web films because it gives an actor a global platform,” he added.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui features in a crossover scene in Squid Game

However, his choice of upcoming big projects includes: No Land’s ManAdbhutTiku Weds Sheru, Heropanti 2 and Jogira Sara Ra Ra. 

Siddiqui further shared, “It was a conscious decision to try my hands at multiple genres. I don’t want to do the same kind of films, because it bores me. This year, I really wanted to concentrate on love stories.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has displayed his impressive acting skills in a number of web series, most prominently Sacred Game and Gangs of Wasseypur 2, which was widely loved among the fans.

Read More

26 mins ago
"We Miss You SRK" trends on Twitter amid his absence

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, trended on Twitter last evening...
29 mins ago
Throwback: Times when Aiman & Muneeb made turn heads with their all-in-love pictures

Actress Aiman Khan has been one of the most beloved celebrities in...
43 mins ago
Jamie Dornan reveals his daughters' 'obsession' for Barb and Star's music

Hollywood actor Jamie Dornan recently revealed his kids' impressions of the actor's...
1 hour ago
Watch Rhea Chakraborty goofs around with Sushant, 'Miss you so much'

Rhea Chakraborty paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a...
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor shares photo of Saif with Taimur, ‘Twinning winning’

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan...
3 hours ago
Netflix CEO promises that Squid Game will have many seasons

Squid Game will have more than simply a second season, according to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Qatar Airways
48 seconds ago
Airbus cancels Qatar Airways plane order in feud

PARIS: Airbus has taken the extraordinary step of cancelling an order of 50...
snow china
6 mins ago
Snow to hit parts of China in next three days

BEIJING - Snow will hit parts of China in the next three...
TotalEnergies
8 mins ago
TotalEnergies to leave Myanmar over human rights abuses

PARIS: French oil giant TotalEnergies on Friday said it would withdraw from Myanmar...
9 mins ago
Salman Khan shares teaser of Main Chala for fans

Actor Salman Khan shared the teaser of his upcoming song "Main Chala"...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement