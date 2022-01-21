Bollywood’s talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently stated that he is no longer interested in doing web series.

The Talaash star is gearing up to showcase his stellar acting performances only on big screens as he wants to breakthrough the ‘herd’ mentality.

On his decision, he said: “Today, there are many web series being made. Because of the marketing and public relations machinery that goes into promoting them, har series ki tareef ki ja rahi hai. This causes a lot of confusion about which series are truly good and which aren’t.”

The multiple award-winning actor feels that in the internet arena, quantity has overcome quality, and it is less innovative now than in the past.

“A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality. Mera zameer yeh gawaara nahin karta. Having said that, I’m open to doing web films because it gives an actor a global platform,” he added.

However, his choice of upcoming big projects includes: No Land’s Man, Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Heropanti 2 and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

Siddiqui further shared, “It was a conscious decision to try my hands at multiple genres. I don’t want to do the same kind of films, because it bores me. This year, I really wanted to concentrate on love stories.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has displayed his impressive acting skills in a number of web series, most prominently Sacred Game and Gangs of Wasseypur 2, which was widely loved among the fans.