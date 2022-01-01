Neha Kakkar reveals why she became emotional on New Year’s Eve

Neha Kakkar has sent a letter to her “dream husband,” Rohanpreet Singh, explaining how she became upset on stage because he was not present on New Year’s Eve. The two artists couldn’t be together to ring in the New Year because they were playing in different cities.

Sharing throwback pictures of them together, Neha wrote on Instagram, “I miss you…. This pic was clicked last year and last night we were not together coz Rohu was performing in Pahalgam Kashmir and Me in Goa. I was dying to speak to him at 12 last night but that couldn’t happen coz of my performance,

Hence I got emotional on stage and I didn’t even tell rohu about it till now coz I was really embarrassed about crying one more time on stage. But being so emotional I couldn’t control my emotions coz rohu was not with me and I wanted to hug him tight and wish happy new year. But I’m really happy about the fact that both of us were working on the last day of the year and were entertaining people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Asking him to join her on the New Year, Neha added, “Now baby I can’t wait to see you today. Waiting for you to reach me. Love you My Dream Husband! Happy New Year Everyone and My #NeHearts I Love each one of You. #NehaKakkar.”