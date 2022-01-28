Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:33 pm

New bride Mouni Roy looks stunning in a green gown as she parties in Goa

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South Indian wedding rituals, got married as per traditional Bengali rituals, and left fans awestruck with her stunning look in wedding ensembles and traditional jewelry.

Mouni Roy and Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar exchanged their vows in Goa on January 27. The pictures and videos from their Haldi ceremony left the fans and netizens swooning.

For the big day, the Naagin actress appeared as a gorgeous bride, wearing a traditional white saree with red and gold borders and a matching red and gold blouse.

 

We now have a new picture of the new bride partying it up with her friends in Goa, after pictures from their traditional wedding rites.

Check out the picture here!

