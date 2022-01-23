New parents Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in an unseen picture

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they had given birth to their first child via surrogacy, the Internet went crazy.

The couple, who married in 2018, announced the news on social media, much to their fans’ excitement. several international reports stated that the couple has welcomed a baby girl almost 12 weeks early.

While the new parents have yet to make a statement or post a photo, their friends from all around the world have sent their love and well wishes. Natasha Poonawala, Priyanka’s close friend and socialite, was one of them.

Taking to Instagram, Natasha shared some unseen photos with the couple and wished them the best. On a yacht, Priyanka and Nick can be seen cuddling up for the photo while posing with their guests. In another photo, Priyanka and Natasha, two fashionista divas, are seen showing off their finest sides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Sharing the photos, Natasha wrote, “Congratulations PC and Nick!! Thrilled for you guys… brace yourself for life’s greatest joyride! Wish you all the love and strength for this new chapter. From sleepless party nights to sleepless parenting nights! — with you all the way!”