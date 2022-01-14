Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 06:07 pm

Nick Jonas takes a break from social media amid divorce rumors

Nick Jonas announced his ‘unintentional’ social media hiatus on Twitter. Nick’s tweet came after a two-week absence from Instagram and Twitter.

On Friday, Nick tweeted, “Didn’t plan this way by any means, but I have (unintentionally) taken a break from social over the past two weeks to just be present… and it’s felt great. Hope you’ve all been doing really well. Much love.”

As soon as he tweeted this, his fans started reacting to it. One person said, “so happy to hear you’ve just been living life and focusing on you. Always put yourself first. I’m so glad to hear you’re doing good. We’ve missed you, but that’s okay. Always take time for you and those you love. Love you so much.” Another one wrote, “I figured you were taking a break. Sometimes we just really need it. Take as much time and know that we’ll still be here when you come back. We love you.” While one said, “Pls don’t scare us like that ever again.”

