07th Jan, 2022. 03:05 pm

Nora Fatehi thankful for prayers after testing negative for COVID-19

Nora Fatehi COVID negative

Top Indian dancer Nora Fatehi has on Friday updated fans regarding her health and wrote that she has finally recovered from the deadly virus.

Taking to Instagram, the Dance Meri Rani also expressed thankfulness for all the lovely wishes and prayers she received from her fans during the hard times.

“Hey, guys! I have finally tested negative! Thank you for all your prayers and lovely messages. It’s been rough! I’m going to continue to work on getting my strength and energy back so I can kick ass this year. In the meantime stay safe guys,” she wrote.

Nora Fatehi tests Covid-19 negative

Earlier, informing fans about her COVID-19 diagnosis, Fatehi said: “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.”

Nora Fatehi COVID-19

On the work front, the famed star had made headlines after the success of her recent song Dance Meri Rani with singer Guru Randhawa. The duo has also sparked dating rumours after their pictures from Goa beach circulated all over the internet.

Nora Fatehi garnered immense recognition with her dance performance to the song Dilbar from the film Satyamev Jayate.

Also, in terms of work, she is best known for her special dance performances in films such as Rocky Handsome, Satyameva Jayate, Stree, Street Dancer 3D and Marjaavaan.

