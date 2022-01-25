Parineeti Chopra flaunts her killer waistline in this crop top & skirt

Parineeti Chopra, an ace Bollywood actress, is on a stellar streak of dishing out some fabulous desi looks for her fans these days and the recent one is quite ideal for a daytime wedding or a party.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade star sets the internet on fire after she shared a thread of pictures wearing a black crew-neck crop with a full-sleeved number.

She paired the top with 70’s flower lehenga coloured in black and gold foil that made up beautiful prints of two kinds, flaunting her killer waistline.

Parineeti accentuated her glam quotient with a dab of pink lipgloss, rosy highlighted cheeks, black-winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, and filled-in brows, leaving her luscious tresses down to her shoulders in a mid-parted haircut.

The chunky statement-tiered necklace and circular earrings added more elegance to her entire look.

Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer Ladies vs Ricky Behl in 2011, has given fans a plethora of hit films and memorable characters.

She has also recently achieved her 100th dive as a scuba diver.