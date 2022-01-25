Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:55 pm

Parineeti Chopra flaunts her killer waistline in this crop top & skirt

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:55 pm
Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, an ace Bollywood actress, is on a stellar streak of dishing out some fabulous desi looks for her fans these days and the recent one is quite ideal for a daytime wedding or a party.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade star sets the internet on fire after she shared a thread of pictures wearing a black crew-neck crop with a full-sleeved number.

She paired the top with 70’s flower lehenga coloured in black and gold foil that made up beautiful prints of two kinds, flaunting her killer waistline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

Also Read: Priyanka sends love, prayers for her birthday girl Parineeti Chopra; take a look!

Parineeti accentuated her glam quotient with a dab of pink lipgloss, rosy highlighted cheeks, black-winged eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, and filled-in brows, leaving her luscious tresses down to her shoulders in a mid-parted haircut.

The chunky statement-tiered necklace and circular earrings added more elegance to her entire look.

Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer Ladies vs Ricky Behl in 2011, has given fans a plethora of hit films and memorable characters.

She has also recently achieved her 100th dive as a scuba diver.

Read More

2 hours ago
'Priyanka, Nick Jonas spent months making their home friendly for newborn'

Bollywood actress Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas announced their parenthood a...
3 hours ago
Evelyn Sharma responds to backlash on breastfeeding pictures: 'It's beautiful. Why be shy?'

A German model and Indian film actress Evelyn Sharma has been the...
3 hours ago
Hareem Farooq leaves fans swooning in a sensuous burnt red saree

Actress Hareem Farooq, who is known to have an impeccable and unbeatable...
4 hours ago
Selena Gomez shows off her elegance in a green robe-like coat

With her current style, Singer Selena Gomez surprised fans as she gave...
4 hours ago
Diriliş: Ertuğrul co-stars mourn the sad demise of Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey

Turkish stars and mainly the Diriliş: Ertuğrul team mourned the sad passing...
11 hours ago
Bollywood News Highlights: Deepika Padukone looks smokin’ HOT in Orange outfit, Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

rapid tests
2 mins ago
Uzbekistan cancels mandatory COVID-19 rapid test for arrivals

TASHKENT - Uzbekistan has decided to cancel the mandatory COVID-19 rapid test...
philippines covid
8 mins ago
Philippines logs 17,677 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,677 new COVID-19...
missiles
10 mins ago
North Korea fires two suspected cruise missiles, Seoul says

SEOUL - North Korea fired two suspected cruise missiles Tuesday, Seoul said,...
pakistan covid
17 mins ago
Pakistan adds 6,357 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reported 6,357 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement