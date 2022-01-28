Parineeti Chopra will take your breath away in a red off-shoulder dress

Parineeti Chopra, an ace Bollywood actress, is on a stellar streak of dishing out some fabulous desi looks for her fans these days and the recent one is quite ideal for a daytime wedding or a party.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishaqzaade star raises the temperature as she displayed her hourglass figure in an off-shoulder bodycon dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra)

She went for the subtle makeup look by popping neutral shades on her eyelids and a nude lip tint.

In the pictures, she was seen flaunting her perfectly toned figure in a mermaid-inspired red bodycon off-shoulder dress.

Tied her locks in a mid messy ponytail, Chopra surely aced the chic look. The chunky statement rings and stunning studs added more elegance to her entire look.

Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh-starrer Ladies vs Ricky Behl in 2011, has given fans a plethora of hit films and memorable characters.

She has also recently achieved her 100th dive as a scuba diver.