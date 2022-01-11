Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 08:35 pm

‘People said you dance well, I remind them I can act too’, Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor talks about her acting skills

Vaani Kapoor is relishing the praise for her portrayal in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, her most recent big-screen adventure (2021).

Vaani Kapoor has also relieved to have reached a point where her acting abilities are recognized, as she was previously classified merely as a “rom-com actor” and a “good dancer.”

“Everywhere, people would say, ‘You dance really well’, and I would be like, ‘I also act’. Maybe I don’t get that meaty parts enough to showcase [my acting skills]. I am not trying to be immodest here and say ‘I know how to act’ and of course it’s also the director (Abhishek Kapoor) who has presented me in a certain way in this film, and it worked,” she says.

 

The actor believes that there has been a shift in how we view female actors, but that it is not yet sufficient.

“With the emergence of women-driven films, women get good parts to play. But it’s a long way to go where audiences need to give such films a chance, and give it enough so that the box-office numbers doesn’t look shabby, for the makes to have the courage to cast and make more films which are driven by women, or give them meatier parts,” elaborates Kapoor, who has Shamshera lined up for a release this year.

While the scenario is now again uncertain due to the increase of Covid-19 instances, she is pleased that both of her 2021 films, BellBottom and Chandigarh Kare Aaqhiqui, premiered in theatres rather than on-demand.

