Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 08:06 pm

Photo: Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor gives weekend ‘blues’ a makeover

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s social media is a real delight for followers and fans. Since her Instagram debut, the Pataudi Begum has had a talent for keeping her followers intrigued with her pictures.

The Jab We Met actress, Kareena Kapoor is often seen sharing beautiful pics of herself on social media which go viral in no time. She is making news once again due to her recent Instagram pin, which is attracting attention for all the right reasons.

Read more. Watch Taimur tricked by Turkish ice cream vendor, see his cute reaction

Bebo was seen lounging and enjoying the weekend vibes in the photo. She was observed sitting on a couch, wearing a white t-shirt. She went on to give a glimpse of her beauty statement as she gave a quirky twist to the weekend blue.

Kareena captioned the image as, “Blues” with a heart emoticon and it was evident that she had loved this blue eyeliner on her.

kareena-selfie-1.jpeg

Kareena had tried her hand at blue eyeliner in the photo, which was flawless and enhanced the actress’ attractiveness. Her tresses were also left open to complete the photo.

