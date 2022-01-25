Photos: Deepika Padukone pairs her Koma blazer with wet hair

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa appear in Gehraiyaan, which will be released on an OTT platform on February 11th.

When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone untouched. In the film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and follows their love lives as they get linked, the actress plays the lead part.

The 36-year-old actress wore a David Koma blazer dress. With her sleeves folded up, she paired the full-sleeve monochrome number with abstract designs.

This bold look was further styled with black thigh-high heeled boots, which added structure to the look. The double-breasted blazer dress is ideal for the chilly weather because it hides most of her skin, allowing her toned legs to shine.