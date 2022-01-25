Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:54 pm

Photos: Deepika Padukone pairs her Koma blazer with wet hair

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 06:54 pm
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looks ravishing

Deepika PadukoneSiddhant ChaturvediAnanya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa appear in Gehraiyaan, which will be released on an OTT platform on February 11th.

When it comes to promoting her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan, Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone untouched. In the film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday and follows their love lives as they get linked, the actress plays the lead part.

The 36-year-old actress wore a David Koma blazer dress. With her sleeves folded up, she paired the full-sleeve monochrome number with abstract designs.

Check out here!

deepika_1.jpeg

deepika_2.jpeg

deepika_3.jpeg

deepika_4.jpeg

deepika_5.jpeg

This bold look was further styled with black thigh-high heeled boots, which added structure to the look. The double-breasted blazer dress is ideal for the chilly weather because it hides most of her skin, allowing her toned legs to shine.

Read More

25 mins ago
Public reacts to Quetta Gladiators official anthem, ft. Shahid Afridi and Ushna Shah

PSL 7: The Quetta Gladiators have released their official anthem “Shaan-e-Pakistan” for the upcoming...
26 mins ago
Watch Deepika Padukone gives a sweet kiss to Ananya Panday

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa appear in Gehraiyaan,...
47 mins ago
Alia Bhatt flaunts her photography skills with sunrise video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have a large following. Fans can't stop...
54 mins ago
Faryal Mehmood's Latest Dance Videos Sets Internet on FIRE

Finally, actress Faryal Mehmood took to Instagram to share a dance video....
57 mins ago
Sana Javed looks breathtaking in a peachy pink outfit

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who is winning hearts with her stealer acting...
2 hours ago
TOP 5 Dance Videos of Alizeh Shah that set Internet ABLAZE

Social media Star and most trending personality Alizeh Shah, who has been in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nirmala Maghani issues Rs.100m legal notice to Xulfi in Tu Jhoom controversy
3 mins ago
Nirmala Maghani issues Rs.100m legal notice to Xulfi in Tu Jhoom controversy

In Tu Jhoom controversy, Nirmala Maghani's legal team served Xulfi with Rs....
UN experts land in Peru to help clean up an oil spill
11 mins ago
UN experts land in Peru to help clean up an oil spill

LIMA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A team of UN experts on environmental...
16 mins ago
Esra Bilgic is ‘deeply saddened’ at the death of ‘Ertugrul’ Actor Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey

Esra Bilgiç, a renowned Turkish actress, says she is'saddened' by the death...
Lata Mangeshkar
18 mins ago
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU, ‘Marginal improvement’ in condition

Lata Mangeshkar's fans have been praying for her recovery for several weeks....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement