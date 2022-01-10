Photos: Malaika Arora raises the heat in a one-shoulder gown

Fashion icon Malaika Arora is a diva who is famous for her fashion sense. Her outfits are always on point. She never fails to understand the assignment well.

Malaika shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing her one-shoulder gown which held the attention of the fans and they were quick to praise her beauty.

Check out here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

When it comes to fashion and glamour, Malaika Arora never fails to stun her fans with her beauty and sense of fashion. The actress is looking sizzling hot in all the pictures making her a timeless beauty.

The diva is not only an inspiration for the industry newbie actresses but also for the fashion bloggers.

Bollywood celebrities Arjun Kapoor and Arora are in a stable relationship. The couple, who were primarily very secretive about their relationship is now out and open.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are often the topics of internet trollers for their 12-year age gap. Arjun has once again given a befitting reply to the trolling and called it ‘silly’.

Arjun, 36, and Malaika, 48 have been targets of trolls concerning their 12-year age gap. But the couple has very tactfully ignored the comments, the pair have mostly ignored them as the ultimate solution.