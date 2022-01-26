Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 07:41 pm

Pooja Misra reveals her family’s reaction to ‘Pooja, what is this behaviour’

Pooja Misra

Pooja Misra reveals her family’s reaction

Pooja Misra, who is most known for her Bigg Boss 5 tantrum that spawned ‘Pooja, what is this behavior?’ memes, returned to the show to revisit that moment. She discussed what prompted her to ‘behave’ in that manner, as well as her reaction to the video’s following viral content.

Pooja said she was ‘happy’ that her video became viral, but her family wasn’t so happy. She explained that she was only ‘being (herself)’.

Talking to Vice India, Pooja said, “You know how the environment is, it is very hostile and people are forever backstabbing each other. There was a time when I wanted to go into the kitchen to make myself a snack. Now, all the girls used to literally hijack the kitchen and never let me go there. And then, when it was my turn, they kept on coming and provoking me while I was making that sandwich. I tolerated and tolerated and tolerated and then, at one point, I was like, ‘That’s it.’ I broke a broom, I kicked a dustbin and after a decade, it made history.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Pooja claimed the meme became global, and she received letters from all over the world. “Oh, get lost,” she said, her immediate reaction being one of skepticism. “Stop kidding me.” But then she read about it in the media.

“I was happy, I was like, okay. But as far as my family and friends are concerned, my brother was like, ‘They are making a joke out of you.’ Even my mother was like, ‘Oh God, what is this!’ I was like, ‘Okay, that is your opinion but I just feel I am being myself.’ This is years of being pent up, agonized, and having an outburst to all that. People can relate to those lines because we are all fighting our own battles,” she said.

 

