23rd Jan, 2022. 10:05 am

Preity Zinta goes ‘down memory lane’ as she praises the movie ‘Main Ne Pyar Kiya’

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta praises the movie ‘Mene Pyaar Kiya’

The Bollywood diva Preity Zinta has put up her sweet weekend plans in which she can be seen watching an old movie featuring her old friend Salman.

The ultimate comfort films are those from the 1980s and 1990s. There’s something about the songs, the characters, and the simple notions that makes you wistful for simpler times when you didn’t have to worry about pandemics.

Preity Zinta was seen gushing about the 1989 blockbuster hit ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ in an Instagram story she shared. The actress from ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ watched the film on TV and recorded a little clip from it.

She wrote, ’Going down memory lane with Maine Pyar Kiya.’ Then, she went on to praise Salman Khan and entire team’s phenomenal job on the film. She wrote, ‘@beingsalmankhan All you guys did such a great job.’

Preity Zinta's story

