Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik with a crazy throwback picture on his birthday

On Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 48th birthday. Preity Zinta, who co-starred with Hrithik in a film, wished him with a throwback photo.

Sharing the picture from the sets of Lakshya, Preity wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow, and always Love you loads. #throwback #happybirthday #ting.”

Actor Huma Qureshi reacted to the picture and dropped laughing emoji. While one fan commented, “You posted this photo that shows you are one of her real friends (mine do this too).”