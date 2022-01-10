Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 06:12 pm

Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik with a crazy throwback picture on his birthday

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta wishes Hrithik on his birthday

On Monday, actor Hrithik Roshan celebrated his 48th birthday. Preity Zinta, who co-starred with Hrithik in a film, wished him with a throwback photo.

Sharing the picture from the sets of Lakshya, Preity wrote, “Happy birthday my darling @hrithikroshan Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. Always wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow, and always Love you loads. #throwback #happybirthday #ting.”

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Actor Huma Qureshi reacted to the picture and dropped laughing emoji. While one fan commented, “You posted this photo that shows you are one of her real friends (mine do this too).”

