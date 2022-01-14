Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 04:12 pm

Priyanka Chopra adorns the cover of Vanity Fair in a white strapless dress

Vanity Fair covers Priyanka for its February 2022 issue. Image: Instagram

What a cock-a-hoop moment for the 39-year-old stylish diva of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, who has been covered by Vanity Fair for their February 2022 issue.

The star revealed her pictures for the Vanity Fair cover and she looked stunning in a strapless white dress with curls and dark-shade lip colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Taking to her Instagram, Chopra unveiled the cover of the magazine’s upcoming issue.

“The Global Star on shaking up Hollywood, smashing stereotypes, and settling in with Nick Jonas”, the cover read.

The White Tiger star has achieved many milestones in her career that other artists can only dream of. Now, she is being covered in one of the most prestigious magazines known for its in-depth articles and cutting-edge photography.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra enters new year with a new hair look

Vanity Fair also shared the update on their Twitter handle, “After a journey into The Matrix, the actor enters 2022 with her cup overflowing—reflecting on her storied Hindi film industry career, marriage, and creating a path for herself in Hollywood”.

In a few other posts, Priyanka shared some of the pictures from the photoshoot she had for the magazine and the snaps have left her fans awestruck.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The star looked bewitching donning red strapless attire with curls. Not only this, some other monochromic photos just prettify the beauty of the actress.

The smasher shared the pictures on her Instagram to treat her fans and earned lots of plaudits from the fraternity members too.

Read more: Throwback: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas performs aarti at home

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were quick to drop their likes on the post and appreciated Chopra for her divine beauty and charm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Stepping into Bollywood as an actress in 2002 after winning Miss India World, she carved her way successfully into Hollywood and is now ruling millions of hearts.

She tied the knot with Hollywood actor Nick Jonas and has been living a lovely peaceful life with him.

